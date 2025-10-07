Cape ANN Savings Bank Lowers Position in Visa Inc. $V

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 55,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,530,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE V opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $640.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

