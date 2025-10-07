Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Stock Holdings Lowered by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $40.01.
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
