Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 593,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 330,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

CGDV opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.