Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.62. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

