Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 30,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 45,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPXWF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.9%

Capital Power Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

