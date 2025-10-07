Capstone Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Capstone Capital LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.5% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 30,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,633,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.49.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
