CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.7917.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Citizens Jmp downgraded CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $58,644.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,802.80. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,325 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 104,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,270. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,736. 16.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 661.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Down 4.3%

CarGurus stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

