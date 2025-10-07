Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CSV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

In other news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $577,877.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at $662,294.80. The trade was a 46.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

