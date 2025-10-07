Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Critical Survey

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cemtrex and ICZOOM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 1 0 0 0 1.00 ICZOOM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICZOOM Group has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $76.10 million 0.05 -$7.23 million $4,095.00 0.00 ICZOOM Group $177.93 million 0.11 -$2.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cemtrex and ICZOOM Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ICZOOM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and ICZOOM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -26.92% -443.32% -33.83% ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of ICZOOM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICZOOM Group beats Cemtrex on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About ICZOOM Group

(Get Free Report)

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers customs clearance, temporary warehousing, logistic, and shipping services. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. ICZOOM Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.