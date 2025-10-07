Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) vs. Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Critical Comparison

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) and Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Ames National alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ames National and Central Plains Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Plains Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ames National and Central Plains Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $92.44 million 1.94 $10.22 million $1.54 13.07 Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million 2.52 $3.65 million $0.99 16.45

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Plains Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ames National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Central Plains Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 14.44% 7.46% 0.64% Central Plains Bancshares 13.34% 4.52% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ames National beats Central Plains Bancshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Central Plains Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.