Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Chardan Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $14.65 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $773.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

