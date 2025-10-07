Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $282.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $251.80 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

