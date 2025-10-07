China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) vs. China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Head-To-Head Review

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) and China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and China Coal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 18.27% 11.13% 8.50% China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 China Coal Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Shenhua Energy and China Coal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

China Shenhua Energy presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.50%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Shenhua Energy is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Risk and Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and China Coal Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $47.07 billion N/A $8.68 billion $1.57 12.74 China Coal Energy $27.30 billion 0.60 $2.85 billion $3.98 6.19

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than China Coal Energy. China Coal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats China Coal Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Co., Ltd.

