Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

CHRD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.42.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.94. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 90.6% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

