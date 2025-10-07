CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 7,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

CHS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHS Inc ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Free Report ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

