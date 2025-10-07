Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,491,000 after buying an additional 629,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.72.

Chubb Company Profile



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

