Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.7222.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

