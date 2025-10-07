Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.0909.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

Cintas stock opened at $199.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day moving average is $213.29. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

