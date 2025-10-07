Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $15.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.2273.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jones Trading started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 44,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $484,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,044,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,412. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $24,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,852,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,658,646.96. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,301,254 shares of company stock valued at $206,922,720. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 370,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 153,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIFR opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.87.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

