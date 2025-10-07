Citigroup Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $308.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $325.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of APD opened at $271.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

