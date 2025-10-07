Citigroup Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $75.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Get Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $42,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.