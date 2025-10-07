Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Rothschild Redb upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $392.85 and last traded at $386.07. Approximately 8,652,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,115,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.02.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.75 and its 200-day moving average is $283.48. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 3.68.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
