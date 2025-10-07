Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.01 and last traded at $112.49. Approximately 27,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 36,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.81.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.6817 per share. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

