Comparing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) & Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Nexstar Media Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -28.86 Nexstar Media Group $5.32 billion 1.15 $722.00 million $19.26 10.48

Volatility and Risk

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexstar Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Nexstar Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nexstar Media Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nexstar Media Group has a consensus target price of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Nexstar Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A Nexstar Media Group 11.90% 28.40% 5.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services. The company offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, its digital assets include local websites, mobile applications, connected television applications, free-ad supported television channels representing products of local television stations, The CW, The Hill and BestReviews, and a suite of advertising solutions. Additionally, the company engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

