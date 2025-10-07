Comparing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) & Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Revvity pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revvity and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 5 10 0 2.67 Embecta 0 3 1 1 2.60

Revvity currently has a consensus price target of $118.57, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Embecta has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Embecta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Revvity.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revvity and Embecta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.76 billion 3.93 $270.39 million $2.36 39.57 Embecta $1.12 billion 0.74 $78.30 million $1.43 9.92

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 10.19% 7.66% 4.73% Embecta 7.58% -23.40% 14.46%

Summary

Revvity beats Embecta on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

