Comparing Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR – Get Free Report) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Helix Energy Solutions Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group $1.36 billion 0.72 $55.64 million $0.32 20.81

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Energy & Resource Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a beta of -13.04, meaning that its share price is 1,404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.92% 3.23% 1.90%

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Terra Energy & Resource Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc., operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company’s technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology. Its technologies predict and locate commercially viable deposits of hydrocarbons, gold, diamonds, and other natural resources, as well as assess them for onshore or offshore geographic area. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; coiled tubing operations; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline, cable and umbilical abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. Further, it provides offshore oilfield decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

