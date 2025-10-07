Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.9167.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.0%

CAG stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 33.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

