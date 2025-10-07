Contrasting Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) & Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nxera Pharma and Adial Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nxera Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals 1 1 2 1 2.60

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,083.06%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nxera Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nxera Pharma and Adial Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nxera Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($1.05) -0.38

Profitability

This table compares Nxera Pharma and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nxera Pharma N/A N/A N/A Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -191.31% -153.59%

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals beats Nxera Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications. The company’s development products pipeline consists of HTL0039732 for immuno-oncology indications; HTL0048149 for schizophrenia disorders; Daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia; HTL0016878 for schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; PF-06954522 for metabolic diseases; NBI-1117569 for neurology diseases; and NBI-1117570 for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. It is also involved in the development of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; and other discovery and preclinical stage drugs. Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with AbbVie, Biohaven, Genentech Inc., GSK, Pfizer Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis International AG, and Verily; and strategic research and development partnership with PrecisionLife to auto-immune disorders with the potential to identify new drug targets for the treatment of chronic conditions. Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

