Contrasting Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) and Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paychex and Baiya International Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex $5.57 billion 8.03 $1.66 billion $4.45 27.95 Baiya International Group $12.81 million 0.61 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than Baiya International Group.

This table compares Paychex and Baiya International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex 27.85% 45.17% 13.25% Baiya International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Paychex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Paychex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paychex and Baiya International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex 2 13 0 0 1.87 Baiya International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Paychex presently has a consensus target price of $141.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Paychex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paychex is more favorable than Baiya International Group.

Summary

Paychex beats Baiya International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. The company also provides HR solutions, including integrated HCM technology solutions and HR advisory services through both virtual and on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative, as well as HR support to non-payroll clients through its HR Partner Plus solution; and retirement services administration, such as plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, digital communication solutions, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; plan administration outsourcing and state unemployment insurance services; various business services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, the company provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers’ compensation, business-owner policies, cyber security protection, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life. It markets and sells its services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Baiya International Group

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors. Gongwuyuan started to provide job matching services in 2017. In November 2019, Gongwuyuan began developing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SasS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. We have been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with our traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. Currently our business focuses on four (4) primary services: (i) job matching services; (ii) entrusted recruitment services; (iii) project outsourcing services; and (iv) labor dispatching services in the flexible employment market within China, primarily in the core manufacturing regions including the Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta region. With respect to labor dispatching services, however, we are strategically reducing this service, considering the negative gross profit historically. Gongwuyuan plans to pursue its business growth by continuing to supplement its existing offline service model by introducing and integrating its Gongwuyuan Platform to provide better services in the flexible employment market throughout China. In addition, we plan to improve our services by continuing to develop and integrate digital technologies including crowdsourcing, big data and artificial intelligence to enhance the Gongwuyuan Platform. We believe these efforts will allow us to provide sufficient job matching and one-stop SaaS-enabled HR solutions to Customers, Employing Companies and workers in the flexible employment marketplace throughout China. Our principal executive offices are located in Tangxia, Dongguan, Guangdong, China.

