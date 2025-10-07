Contrasting Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 0 8 2 0 2.20 Sampo 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Root and Sampo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Root currently has a consensus price target of $123.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.77%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Sampo.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root 6.02% 38.24% 5.27% Sampo N/A 19.63% 5.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Root and Sampo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $1.18 billion 1.09 $30.90 million $5.01 16.61 Sampo $2.47 billion 49.28 $1.25 billion $1.01 22.39

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Root beats Sampo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

