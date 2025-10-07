Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.65 and a 200-day moving average of $346.89. The company has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.