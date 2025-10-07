Corundum Group Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $251.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.05 and its 200 day moving average is $187.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

