Critical Analysis: Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) versus Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) and Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banzai International and Thumzup Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Thumzup Media 1 0 0 0 1.00

Banzai International currently has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,025.00%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Thumzup Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Thumzup Media N/A -270.42% -228.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Banzai International and Thumzup Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Thumzup Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and Thumzup Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million 2.44 -$31.51 million N/A N/A Thumzup Media N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.73) -7.42

Thumzup Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banzai International.

Summary

Banzai International beats Thumzup Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Thumzup Media

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

