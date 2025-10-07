Critical Comparison: PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) versus Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Nemaura Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 34.44 -$10.95 million ($0.40) -3.08 Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) N/A

Profitability

PetVivo has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PetVivo and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats PetVivo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

