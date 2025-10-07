Critical Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 448% compared to the average volume of 3,285 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRML. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Critical Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRML. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Critical Metals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRML opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Critical Metals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

