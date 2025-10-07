Critical Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 448% compared to the average volume of 3,285 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRML. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Critical Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRML
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Critical Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRML opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Critical Metals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.
About Critical Metals
Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.