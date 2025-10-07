Critical Review: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) vs. Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Siebert Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3 8 15 0 2.46

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $307.70, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siebert Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $83.05 million 1.43 $13.29 million $0.24 11.96 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $278.91 billion 3.05 $58.47 billion $19.49 15.86

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 11.00% 10.78% 1.73% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.52% 16.93% 1.30%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Siebert Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate. The CCB segment originates and services mortgage loans. The CIB segment makes markets and services clients across fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, and commodities. The AWM segment provides initial capital investments in products such as mutual funds and capital invested alongside third-party investors. The Corporate segment manages its liquidity, funding, capital, structural interest rate, and foreign exchange risks. The company was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

