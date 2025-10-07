Critical Review: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 SM Energy 1 6 3 1 2.36

Valuation & Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $41.55, suggesting a potential upside of 63.95%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Granite Ridge Resources.

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and SM Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 1.92 $18.76 million $0.24 23.19 SM Energy $3.10 billion 0.94 $770.29 million $7.08 3.58

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Ridge Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Granite Ridge Resources pays out 183.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SM Energy pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 7.47% 13.09% 7.89% SM Energy 25.94% 18.06% 9.08%

Risk and Volatility

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Granite Ridge Resources on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

