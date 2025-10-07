Critical Review: Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Veea alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veea and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 1 0 0 0 1.00 PubMatic 1 4 4 0 2.33

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 46.84%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Veea.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Veea has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veea and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea -21,478.63% N/A -15.23% PubMatic -0.58% -0.64% -0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veea and PubMatic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea $140,000.00 317.89 -$47.55 million N/A N/A PubMatic $291.26 million 1.33 $12.50 million ($0.07) -121.00

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Veea.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PubMatic beats Veea on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

(Get Free Report)

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Veea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.