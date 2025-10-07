Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in making strategic investments, provides investment management services and co-invests in certain of its managed funds. Its segments include specialty finance, Network services, Distributed power, Real estate, Distribution services, and Corporate and other.

