Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $75.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.6429.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,264,345.40. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,260.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,461. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,122,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 1,082,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 921,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $34,510,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $27,085,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $18,328,000.

Shares of CYTK opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.67. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

