D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Holdings Cut by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.