Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $193.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.18 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $412,738 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

