Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $43.73.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
