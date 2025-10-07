Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 100.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 63.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE DAL opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

