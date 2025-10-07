Desjardins Has Positive Outlook for Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCJ. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cameco stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $2,131,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

