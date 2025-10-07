Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Stake Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

