Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 65,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 63,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Docebo Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $792.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Docebo by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

