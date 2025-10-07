Dolphin Digital Media (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Dolphin Digital Media Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 211,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 44,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dolphin Digital Media in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Dolphin Digital Media Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Dolphin Digital Media (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Dolphin Digital Media had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

In other Dolphin Digital Media news, CEO William Iv O’dowd bought 84,745 shares of Dolphin Digital Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,724 shares in the company, valued at $417,394.32. This represents a 31.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 128,209 shares of company stock valued at $154,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

