Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 289.0%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

