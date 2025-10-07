Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,759,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,195,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,134,000 after acquiring an additional 492,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,668 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 345.45%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

